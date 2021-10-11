Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International stock remained flat at $$24.32 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $25.80.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

