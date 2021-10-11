Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Hits $0.0726

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $32.76 million and approximately $389,368.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00059078 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00127345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00078093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,215.59 or 0.99844537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.52 or 0.05991689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

