Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Gap Up to $17.73

Shares of Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $18.92. Rallybio shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on RLYB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. Equities analysts anticipate that Rallybio Corp will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

