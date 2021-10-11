Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RANJY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Randstad from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12. Randstad has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.924 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

