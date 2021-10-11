Rarible Achieves Market Capitalization of $107.35 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $107.35 million and $13.32 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.79 or 0.00036443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.02 or 0.00217394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00094373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,163,534 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

