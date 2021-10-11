Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Up 4.9% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $1,377.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00059634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00127828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00078354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,419.62 or 0.99974542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.36 or 0.05997049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

