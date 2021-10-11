Raydium (RAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $670.15 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. Raydium has a total market cap of $670.15 million and $84.54 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $9.40 or 0.00016463 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,290,940 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

