Raymond James Begins Coverage on Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

DH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

