Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

RJF has been the subject of several other reports. increased their price objective on Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.85.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $96.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.24. Raymond James has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $97.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 33.1% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,234 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 35.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,490 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 400.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,732 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $61,280,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 55.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,641,000 after acquiring an additional 321,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.