Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after buying an additional 667,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 516,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 501,858 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 146.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 705,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 419,306 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $3,214,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYAM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.06. 11,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,821. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $513.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

