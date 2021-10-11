Razor Network (RAZOR) Hits One Day Volume of $1.68 Million

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Razor Network has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network (RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,780,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

