Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Realogy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,438,000 after purchasing an additional 521,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realogy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,652,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 343,109 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Realogy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,781,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,556,000 after purchasing an additional 190,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Realogy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RLGY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.95. 5,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,799. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32. Realogy has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

