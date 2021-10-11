Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:O opened at $67.20 on Monday. Realty Income has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $115,243,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

