Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

UTG stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.82. 422,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,641. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

