Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stabilus (STM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stabilus (ETR: STM):

10/7/2021 – Stabilus was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/6/2021 – Stabilus was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/28/2021 – Stabilus was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/23/2021 – Stabilus was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/20/2021 – Stabilus was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

9/17/2021 – Stabilus was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/17/2021 – Stabilus was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

STM stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €62.25 ($73.24). 29,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €64.40 and its 200-day moving average is €65.73. Stabilus S.A. has a 12 month low of €47.80 ($56.24) and a 12 month high of €72.55 ($85.35).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

