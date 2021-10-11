Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/11/2021 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

10/11/2021 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

10/8/2021 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

10/8/2021 – ChemoCentryx was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

10/8/2021 – ChemoCentryx had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – ChemoCentryx had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CCXI traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.08. 596,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,333. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after buying an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 294,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after buying an additional 254,402 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,938,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 329,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

