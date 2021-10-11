Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/8/2021 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

9/30/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Plug Power was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Plug Power stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 585,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,125,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

