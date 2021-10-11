Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCDTF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

