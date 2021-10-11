Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.68

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 11043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.92 and a quick ratio of 21.92.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $676,017,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,724,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.