RED (RED) Price Up 12.4% This Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. RED has a market cap of $498,209.07 and approximately $2,947.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.62 or 0.00312281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000652 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

