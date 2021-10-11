Redd (RDD) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,661.08 or 1.00040762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00055311 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00048074 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001164 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $292.07 or 0.00506740 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

