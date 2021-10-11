RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Trading Down 7.4% This Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $52.45 million and $1.15 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.70 or 0.00206765 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00127450 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00128230 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002686 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

