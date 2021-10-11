Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.64

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 3807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2,100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Amundi purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,366,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 361,905 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 651,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 281,729 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

