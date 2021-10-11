Refereum 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.26 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Refereum has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $85.27 million and approximately $24.26 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00044860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00205166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00096041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Refereum Profile

RFR is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.