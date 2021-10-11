Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $724,887.00

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $36.47 million and approximately $724,887.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $288.15 or 0.00503645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,251.90 or 1.00066598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00055193 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00048377 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001164 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001765 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Profile

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,581 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

