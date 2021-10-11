Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Gap Up to $11.97

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $12.49. Rekor Systems shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 23,564 shares trading hands.

REKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $539.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 75.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

