Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.35

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $547.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

