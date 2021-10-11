Render Token Hits Market Capitalization of $154.30 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Render Token has a total market cap of $154.30 million and $3.47 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00043110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.00212500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00094330 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,154,452 coins and its circulating supply is 166,353,497 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

