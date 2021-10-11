renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $632,515.03 and approximately $99,810.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00059273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00127395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00077602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,204.63 or 0.99973663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.28 or 0.06056105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

