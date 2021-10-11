ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

RNW stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.12. 4,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,709. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

