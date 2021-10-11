Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Gap Up to $53.65

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.65, but opened at $55.63. Renewable Energy Group shares last traded at $55.27, with a volume of 3,787 shares changing hands.

REGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 23,536 shares worth $1,325,933. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

