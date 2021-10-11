Renishaw (LON:RSW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4,316.00

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,316 ($56.39) and last traded at GBX 4,354 ($56.89), with a volume of 1909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,378 ($57.20).

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Renishaw from GBX 5,185 ($67.74) to GBX 4,695 ($61.34) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,174.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,471.69. The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 70.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

In other Renishaw news, insider Allen Roberts sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,110 ($66.76), for a total value of £70,313.60 ($91,865.17).

About Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

