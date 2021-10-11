Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will report sales of $59.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.97 million to $59.74 million. Repay posted sales of $37.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $218.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $220.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $287.95 million, with estimates ranging from $282.93 million to $296.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 107.2% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 255,650 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,258,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 103.3% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repay by 21.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 91,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

