Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Replimune Group worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1,580.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 41,970 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $153,502.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $897,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 808,509 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,674.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,859,041. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

REPL opened at $30.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.48. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.