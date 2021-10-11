Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

Shares of REPYY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.44. 77,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,080. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

