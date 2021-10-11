Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.05% of Republic Services worth $18,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,048 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $125.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $126.25.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

