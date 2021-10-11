Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $126.89

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $126.89 and last traded at $126.86, with a volume of 7470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average is $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 792,584 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,757,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,165,000 after purchasing an additional 706,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,779,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

