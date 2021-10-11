Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

ENTA stock opened at $70.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $70.30.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

