Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Hough expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Community Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter.

Shares of NECB opened at $10.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

