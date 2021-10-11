Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Oxford Instruments plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OXINF)

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas anticipates that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oxford Instruments’ FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OXINF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

OXINF opened at $33.67 on Monday. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

