Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 11th (BCYC, BMY, BOH, CMA, CX, DQ, GDS, JPM, MTB, OSMT)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 11th:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $60.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from $75.00 to $71.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $87.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $81.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $86.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from $11.00 to $10.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $146.50 to $139.10. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $111.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $177.00 to $198.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $172.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) had its target price reduced by Truist from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $201.00 to $221.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $116.00 to $131.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

