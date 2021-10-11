Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 11th (BCYC, BMY, BOH, CMA, CX, DQ, GDS, JPM, MTB, OSMT)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 11th:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $60.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics plc alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from $75.00 to $71.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $87.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $81.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $86.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from $11.00 to $10.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $146.50 to $139.10. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $111.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $177.00 to $198.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $172.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) had its target price reduced by Truist from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $201.00 to $221.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $116.00 to $131.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.