Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

10/4/2021 – First Financial Bancorp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/28/2021 – First Financial Bancorp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – First Financial Bancorp. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/22/2021 – First Financial Bancorp. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at about $26,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 204.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,045,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 701,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,726,000 after acquiring an additional 212,737 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at about $3,905,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150,946 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

