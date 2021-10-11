Research Analysts Set Expectations for BioNTech SE’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for BioNTech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $12.25 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2021 earnings at $8.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $38.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.71.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $245.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $464.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,483,000 after purchasing an additional 193,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,092,000 after buying an additional 242,867 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,904,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after buying an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

