Research Analysts Set Expectations for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.86 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DKS. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

DKS stock opened at $116.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

