Research Analysts Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report released on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

KNT has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

TSE KNT opened at C$6.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$9.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.25.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$43.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.52 million.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

