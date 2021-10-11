Research Analysts Set Expectations for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NSA. Truist Securities raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE NSA opened at $54.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $59.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

