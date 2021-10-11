Research Analysts Set Expectations for Saipem SpA’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Saipem in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS:SAPMF opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. Saipem has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

