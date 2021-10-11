Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 11th (ADMS, APTV, DRQ, HE, ICFI, KBCSY, LEA, MGA, NYCB, RNW)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 11th:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $140.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Weak global demand environment continues to weigh on Aptiv's performance. Aptiv continues to witness escalation in costs due to investment in organic and inorganic growth, and litigations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in the Aptiv 's revenues and makes forecasting difficult. However, Aptiv is well positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the rapidly evolving automotive sector. The company has ramped up investments in advanced technology and collaborations to make the most of the opportunities offered by the automotive sector. Buyouts have been helping in expanding market presence. Lower debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is declining. Due to these positives, Aptiv's shares outperformed in a year's time.”

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dril-Quip manufactures highly engineered equipment employed by explorers in onshore and offshore resources. These are specifically utilized for drilling in deepwater and harsh environmental conditions. The company expects to record product bookings of $40-$60 million per quarter for 2021. It expects the figures to increase in the second half of the year from first-half levels. Notably, the company’s balance sheet is free of debt load, which highlights a sound financial position. However, conservative spending from upstream companies is leading to lower demand for Dril-Quip’s equipment. The company is witnessing a declining trend for its backlog, which is concerning. Also, the company's revenues for 2021 are expected to be a bit lower than the 2020 level of $365 million, despite the recovery witnessed in energy demand from last year.”

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “As Hawaii’s largest electricity provider, Hawaiian Electric continues to make systematic investments in utility infrastructure development projects. For the 2021-2023 period, it intends to invest up to $1.2 billion. In renewables, the company aims to reliably integrate an estimated total of 165,000 private solar systems by 2030. It also aims to add 360 MW of grid-scale solar and 157 MW of grid-scale wind. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, its balance sheet reflects weak solvency position over the long run. Moreover, the stock’s unfavorable financial ratio indicates that it might face difficulty in paying off its debt. Although average daily passenger arrivals have improved recently, it is yet to meet the pre-pandemic levels. This implies that the company’s revenues might suffer in the near term.”

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ICF's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year, partly due to earnings beat in the past four quarters. The company's government business remains strong, courtesy of improvement in business development pipeline and win rate. The company has multi-year relationships with several other government and commercial clients. Global presence and diversity of markets ensures diversified and consistent revenue growth for the company. Buyouts help enhance subject matter knowledge, expand offerings and provide scale in particular geographies. However, investments in capture and proposal activities, infrastructure and intellectual property development, loyalty program and acquisitions have increased ICF's operating costs and expenses. This is likely to keep the company's bottom line under pressure going forward.”

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $143.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lear’s increased spending on advanced engineering to support electrification are expected to dent the company’s margins. The firm also anticipates restructuring costs of around $100 million during the ongoing year. Lear also expects to feel the heat from rising commodity prices. In fact, the company projects an incremental $95 million of commodity costs headwind in 2H’21. Further, the timing of commodity cost recoveries can vary suggesting commodity headwinds may extend into 1H'22. Also, disruptions to near-term production resulting from semiconductor supply shortage remain a major concern. Trimmed 2021 outlook also plays a spoilsport. The company now expects full-year 2021 net sales between $19.7 billion and $20.5 billion, lower than the earlier forecast of $20.3-$21.1 billion. Thus, the stock warrants a bearish stance.”

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Magna is battling the global shortage of semiconductor supply which is currently prevalent in the auto sector. Consequently, Magna has lowered 2021 light vehicle production (LVP) forecasts for North America and Europe by 1.2 million and 400,000 units, respectively. Trimmed 2021 earnings and sales outlook have dampened investors’ faith in the stock. It now expects full-year 2021 revenues in the band of $38-$39.5 billion, down from the previous view of $40.2-$41.8 billion. Soaring costs of commodities like resin and steel and rising labor and launch costs have increased manufacturing costs of the company. Further, Magna is set to invest heavily in order to develop technologically advanced products. Resultantly, Magna’s margins are under pressure. As such, the stock warrants a bearish stance right now.”

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of New York Community have outperformed the industry in the past month. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three quarters and met in the other. Going forward, efforts to expand into the banking as a service space and additional partnerships with fintech companies aimed at deposit growth will strengthen balance sheet. Declining expense base along with expansion efforts through acquisitions is expected to support the company’s financials. As the economy reopening progresses in the New York City metro region, its credit quality will likely continue to improve throughout 2021. Yet, challenges in improving non-interest income are a major concern for the company. Further, unsustainable capital-deployment activities and exposure to high debt level are near-term headwinds.”

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS). They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $220.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verisk has a robust growth strategy that focuses on organic growth, product development and acquisitions. The company's expertise in providing predictive data analytics and decision support solutions provides it an edge over its competitors. The company has been acquiring and investing in companies globally in order to expand its data and analytics capabilities. It continues to invest in data sets, analytic solutions and technology. On the flip side, Verisk remains susceptible to operational risks related to security breaches in its facilities, computer networks, and databases, resulting in loss of its credibility and/or customers. High debt may limit the company's expansion and worsen its risk profile. Verisk's stock has underperformed the industry over the past year. It gained 7.7% compared with the 17.7% rise of the industry.”

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock.

XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

