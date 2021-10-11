Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 11th (DTE, FBP, FCRD, FLXN, FNKO, FSP, FTS, FVE, FXLV, GCI)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 11th:

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.80 ($25.65) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Get Deutsche Telekom AG alerts:

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “F45 Training Holdings Inc. offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.