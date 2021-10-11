Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 11th (ALV, CCXI, CVNA, KGHPF, LLY, MMM, NMIH, OUTKY, PRDSY, SBUX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, October 11th:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Get Autoliv Inc alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $360.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $350.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. Berenberg Bank currently has $270.00 target price on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by analysts at Langenberg & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.