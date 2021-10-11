Research Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 11th (ALV, CCXI, CVNA, KGHPF, LLY, MMM, NMIH, OUTKY, PRDSY, SBUX)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, October 11th:
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. Berenberg Bank currently has $270.00 target price on the stock.
3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by analysts at Langenberg & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.
Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.
The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.